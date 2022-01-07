Van ECK Associates Corp Has $223,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.