Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $176.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.81.

NYSE NKE opened at $161.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

