Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 412 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,073,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,268,000 after purchasing an additional 184,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,915,000 after acquiring an additional 336,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,121,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,123,000 after acquiring an additional 547,949 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $209.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $143.10 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.40.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

