Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Increases By 37.5%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RYKKY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 46,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. Ryohin Keikaku has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

