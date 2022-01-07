Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Increases By 37.5%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS RYKKY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 46,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. Ryohin Keikaku has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $25.87.
Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile
Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works
Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.