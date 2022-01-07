Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.68. 27,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,886. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -236.00 and a beta of -1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Several brokerages have commented on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth about $556,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 92.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11,011.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 60,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 66,970 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

