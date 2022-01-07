$30.50 Million in Sales Expected for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to post $30.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. Kura Sushi USA reported sales of $9.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year sales of $134.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.70 million to $134.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $179.10 million, with estimates ranging from $176.50 million to $181.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRUS shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded down $9.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.83. 1,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.17 million, a PE ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $85.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 641,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after buying an additional 44,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

