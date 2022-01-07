Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Short Interest Update

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the November 30th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 631,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of FTCV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,121. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,298,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

