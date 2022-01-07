G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) Short Interest Down 63.8% in December

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the November 30th total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMVD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in G Medical Innovations in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in G Medical Innovations in the second quarter worth about $422,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

GMVD stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 362,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,468. G Medical Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market.

