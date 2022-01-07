Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Down 64.6% in December

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,400 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the November 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:GTEC traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $6.17. 38,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,483. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.81. Greenland Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenland Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.47% of Greenland Technologies worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenland Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

