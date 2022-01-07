$30.27 Million in Sales Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report $30.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.50 million and the lowest is $30.03 million. American Software reported sales of $27.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $122.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $122.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $131.17 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $133.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMSWA. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in American Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Software by 387.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in American Software by 308.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,640. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71. American Software has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $822.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. American Software’s payout ratio is 125.72%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

