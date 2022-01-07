Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of AXDX stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 169,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,963. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $279.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.80. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,230,985 shares of company stock worth $6,150,888 over the last 90 days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

