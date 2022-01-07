Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 95.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 222,385 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Stryker were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $271.50 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.74.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.