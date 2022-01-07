Boston Partners Raises Holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Boston Partners increased its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,516 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,974,000 after buying an additional 114,290 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 358.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $44.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.92.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $61.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

