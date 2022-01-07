Boston Partners Purchases 4,412 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.80% of RBB Bancorp worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $523.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.92.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

