Truist Financial Corp Has $14.70 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,392 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $14,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 132,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period.

FTXR opened at $35.40 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

