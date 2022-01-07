Truist Financial Corp Has $15.35 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.21% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $15,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX opened at $59.27 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.17 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04.

