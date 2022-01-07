DMScript Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 46% against the dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $110,895.41 and approximately $1,494.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00060575 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00074271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.90 or 0.07591328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00075384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,839.36 or 0.99976673 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007551 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DMSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.