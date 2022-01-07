LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Up 18.6% Over Last Week

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $33.62 million and approximately $48,661.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00062733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,075,671,715 coins and its circulating supply is 1,018,772,273 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LIKEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.