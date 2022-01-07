Truist Financial Corp Sells 12,241 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,241 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $16,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,588,000 after acquiring an additional 585,305 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,927,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,925.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 289,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after buying an additional 280,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,683,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,146 shares of company stock worth $8,160,046. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $105.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.74. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.56 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

