Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,046 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $16,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $150,879,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 551,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

BK opened at $61.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

