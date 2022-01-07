Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 805.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,146 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.45% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $18,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,909,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,659 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,295,000 after acquiring an additional 937,543 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 103.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,067,000 after acquiring an additional 385,217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after acquiring an additional 464,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,240,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

