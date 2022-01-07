Truist Financial Corp Invests $17.61 Million in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 276,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,614,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000.

NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $69.92 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $71.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.30.

