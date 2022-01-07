Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 86,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,645,774 shares.The stock last traded at $2.19 and had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $582.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.26.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 32.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 20.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 9.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 434,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 36,607 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

