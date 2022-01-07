Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 7,318 shares.The stock last traded at $35.97 and had previously closed at $36.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Get Karooooo alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KARO. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 150.0% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 111,071 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.