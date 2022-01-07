Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Down to $29.45

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.45, but opened at $28.56. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 1,065 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

