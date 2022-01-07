V Prem Et Al Watsa Sells 6,471 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $116,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 92,020 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,657,280.20.

On Wednesday, December 29th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 103,285 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $1,864,294.25.

On Monday, December 27th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 71,187 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,282,077.87.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 63,063 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,135,764.63.

On Monday, December 20th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $506,808.00.

On Friday, December 17th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $123,552.50.

Shares of CCAP opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.08. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. The business had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on CCAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 49,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $103,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 20.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 28.3% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

