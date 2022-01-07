Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells $149,160.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $136.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 470.45 and a beta of 0.40.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
