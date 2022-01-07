Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells $149,160.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $136.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 470.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

