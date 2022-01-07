OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $2.45

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.37. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 18,593 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

The stock has a market cap of $928.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.53 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

