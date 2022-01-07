Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Down to $14.81

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $14.22. Afya shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 45 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on AFYA shares. TheStreet cut Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Afya had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Afya by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 459,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Afya during the third quarter worth $1,753,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Afya by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,607,000 after acquiring an additional 19,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

