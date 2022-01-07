TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTDU) Short Interest Update

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTDU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the November 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000.

TradeUP Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15. TradeUP Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

