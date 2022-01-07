Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Short Interest Update

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,590,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the November 30th total of 19,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VG has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock worth $74,015,376. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 128,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,672,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,103,000 after purchasing an additional 24,554 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.39, a P/E/G ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

