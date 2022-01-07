Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $924.39 million, a PE ratio of 99.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,495. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 19.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 184.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 78.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

