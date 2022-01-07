View (NASDAQ:VIEW) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Raymond James

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of View from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of View from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:VIEW opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. View has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $13.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of View by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of View by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 73,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of View in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of View by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 132,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of View in the 3rd quarter worth $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

