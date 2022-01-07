View (NASDAQ:VIEW) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Raymond James

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of View from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of View from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
NASDAQ:VIEW opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. View has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $13.31.
View Company Profile
View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.
