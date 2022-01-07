TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPIC. Craig Hallum cut their price target on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital lowered TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered TPI Composites from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.13.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $522.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at about $16,073,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 234.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 282,904 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

