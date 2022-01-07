Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Sells 252 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:KAI opened at $222.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.86 and a 200 day moving average of $208.69. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.55 and a 52 week high of $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth $1,021,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kadant by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Kadant by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.