PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,306 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,745. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. lifted their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

NYSE:NEM opened at $58.67 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.21.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

