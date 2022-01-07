PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,545 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of MSA Safety worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 129.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182 over the last ninety days. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $144.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $136.91 and a 1 year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

