Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Visa by 10.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 29,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Visa by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in Visa by 80.6% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.44. The company had a trading volume of 151,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,304,819. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $424.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

