Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $404.35. 52,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,186. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.63.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

