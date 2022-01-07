Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 9,854 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,165,000 after buying an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,868,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,395,000 after buying an additional 619,973 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $80.91. 8,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,080. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day moving average is $82.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

