Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on Z. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.17.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $92,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728 over the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

