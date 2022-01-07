B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of B&G Foods have outperformed the industry in the past three months, the stock may face pressures in the near term. The company has been incurring input cost inflation for a while. During the third quarter of fiscal 2021, dismal gross margins stemming from higher-than-anticipated input cost inflation led to year over year earnings decline. Management expects facing industry-wide cost inflation during fiscal 2022. Although, the company is on track to mitigate the impact of inflation, management does not expect to fully offset the headwinds. In addition, the company has been facing challenges related to the supply chain, including a shortfall in packaging materials, freight delays and contract manufacturing capacity. Apart from this, B&G Foods has been grappling with escalated SG&A for the past few quarters.”

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. B&G Foods has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.34.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,014,000 after acquiring an additional 102,810 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in B&G Foods by 9.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in B&G Foods by 6.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.