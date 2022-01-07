Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “
Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $340.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.85. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
