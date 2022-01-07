Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $340.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.85. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

