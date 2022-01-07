Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) PT Lowered to $150.00

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SCTBF. HSBC upgraded shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Securitas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Securitas stock remained flat at $$13.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. Securitas has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

