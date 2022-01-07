Royal Bank of Canada Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $230.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.62.

Shares of PYPL traded down $5.04 on Friday, hitting $187.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,600,422. The company has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

