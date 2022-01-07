Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VCRA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.16. The company had a trading volume of 269,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,107. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.82 and a beta of 0.34. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $175,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,665 shares of company stock worth $2,008,886. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 239,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Vocera Communications by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vocera Communications by 112.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 442,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 234,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth $204,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

