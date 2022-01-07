Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $19,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 47.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.42.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $136.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

