Head-To-Head Contrast: Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) versus Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Boxed alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Boxed and Chewy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 1 0 0 2.00 Chewy 1 8 11 0 2.50

Chewy has a consensus price target of $86.84, indicating a potential upside of 64.19%. Given Chewy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chewy is more favorable than Boxed.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A N/A Chewy 0.13% 20.84% 0.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boxed and Chewy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed N/A N/A -$4.22 million N/A N/A Chewy $7.15 billion 3.09 -$92.49 million $0.02 2,644.50

Boxed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chewy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chewy beats Boxed on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boxed Company Profile

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc. engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.