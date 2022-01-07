Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,373,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,533,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,337,557. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

