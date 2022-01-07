Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 424 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,866 shares of company stock worth $19,714,704. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $130.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $100.71 and a 52 week high of $135.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.58.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.